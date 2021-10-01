Napoli loses despite early goal; Roma wins at Luhansk

Rangers' head coach Steven Gerrard gestures during the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prague and Rangers in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) AP

Taking the lead after just 11 seconds wasn't enough for Napoli to avoid a loss in the second round of Europa League group-stage matches on Thursday.

Eljif Elmas netted the early goal for Napoli — the second-quickest ever in UEFA's second-tier competition — but Spartak Moscow rallied to a 3-2 victory after both teams were reduced to 10 men.

In the new third-tier Europa Conference League, Stephan El Shaarawy scored seven minutes into the game to put Roma on course to a 3-0 away win at Ukraine’s Zorya Luhansk.

EUROPA LEAGUE

Elmas' goal was the fastest in the Europa League since Jan Sýkora of Czech side Liberec scored 10.69 seconds into a game at Qarabağ in 2016. But Mário Rui was shown a red card after a video review following a rough foul on Victor Moses in the first half and the visitors turned the game around after the break with two goals from Quincy Promes and substitute Mikhail Ignatov.

Spartak also finished the game with 10 men after Maximiliano Caufriez was sent off after receiving his second yellow card 10 minutes from time, but Promes added a second goal to extend the lead before Victor Osimhen pulled one back for Napoli in stoppage time.

In the same group, Mahir Emreli scored his eighth goal of the season for Legia Warsaw to beat Leicester 1-0 and give the Polish team a second straight win. Leicester and Napoli have one point each.

Fans were banned at Sparta Prague’s stadium during the Czech club’s 1-0 victory over Rangers due to their racist behavior but the hosts still had the support of some 10,000 children aged 6-14 who were allowed by UEFA in the stands.

In the second consecutive loss for the Scottish powerhouse, the young Sparta fans repeatedly booed Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. The incident came after Ondrej Kudela from Sparta’s archrival, Slavia Prague, received a 10-match ban from UEFA after being found guilty of racially abusing the Finnish player.

Kamara was sent off after picking up his second yellow in the second half.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Defender Chris Smalling and substitute Tammy Abraham added a couple of second-half goals for Roma in the span of two minutes.

Roma has won eight of 10 matches across all competitions under Jose Mourinho. The new European tournament could allow Mourinho to complete a career treble after previously winning the Champions League and Europa League.

Including the playoff phase, Roma has won four of four matches in the Conference League with 13 goals scored and two conceded. In the Group C opener, Roma routed CSKA Sofia 5-1.

Tottenham faced FC Mura from Slovenia later Thursday. The Conference League was set up to give clubs from smaller countries more chances to compete.