Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Andrew Jackson 48, Fernandina Beach 0
Atlantic Community 67, Olympic Heights 0
Cardinal Newman 65, Suncoast 0
City of Life 44, Academy at the Lakes 0
Dade Christian 27, Somerset Silver Palms 0
Deltona 29, Port Orange Atlantic 0
Dunbar 32, Fort Myers 28
Estero 44, LaBelle 0
Forest Hill 56, Lake Worth 12
Immaculata-La Salle 47, Somerset South Homestead 6
Miami Palmetto 42, Southwest Miami 6
North Marion 43, Eastside 13
Palmer Trinity 21, St. Brendan 0
Pine Crest 19, Archbishop McCarthy 13
South Broward 43, South Plantation 6
Southwest Florida Christian 49, Marco Island 0
Wellington 43, Royal Palm Beach 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sneads vs. Graceville, ppd. to Sep 30th.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments