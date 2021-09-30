Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Cypress Park 56, Cypress Lakes 0
¶ EP Americas 26, EP Socorro 0
¶ Fort Bend Bush 10, Fort Bend Elkins 3
¶ League City Clear Springs 47, Houston Clear Lake 21
CLASS 5A=
¶ Dallas Highland Park 35, Sherman 17
CLASS 1A=
¶ Borden County 14, Morgan 8
¶ Darrouzett 69, Harrold 6
¶ Jonesboro 70, Turkey Valley 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Celina vs. Boerne, ccd.
Rising Star vs. Ranger, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments