Crowe expected to start for the Pirates against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (82-77, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (59-100, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (8-16, 4.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (4-8, 5.77 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +150, Reds -170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The Pirates are 35-43 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has slugged .361 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .514 slugging percentage, including 65 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Reds have gone 38-40 away from home. Cincinnati has a team on-base percentage of .325, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .376.

The Reds won the last meeting 13-1. Reiver Sanmartin earned his first victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Connor Overton registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 24 home runs and is batting .297.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 71 extra base hits and is slugging .574.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .222 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Reds: 5-5, .284 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Luis Oviedo: (shoulder), Connor Overton: (shoulder), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (undisclosed).

Reds: Wade Miley: (neck), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).