Here’s who NFL experts think will win Sunday’s Panthers at Cowboys football game

It’s Week 4 of the NFL season, and the Carolina Panthers head to Dallas with an unbeaten record.

Now how many of you saw that coming?

This week, Carolina faces its toughest test of the season at Dallas, which is a trendy pick to potentially reach the Super Bowl behind QB Dak Prescott, who is returning from a horrific lower leg injury last year, and a rejuvenated defense that is ranked No. 9 overall by Pro Football Focus (Carolina is No. 1).

So here’s who NFL experts think will win Sunday’s game (1 p.m., Fox)

▪ Over at ESPN, David Newton and Todd Archer are split on this game. Newton likes Carolina 23-20. Archer likes Dallas 27-23.

“(The Cowboys) have displayed a versatility on offense that makes it difficult for defenses to take away one phase,” Archer writes. “The Panthers are allowing just 10 points per game, but they have faced the Jets and Texans playing rookie quarterbacks, along with a Saints offense that is still adjusting to new starting quarterback Jameis Winston.”

Countered Newton: “Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will outperform Dallas’ Dak Prescott -- mainly because he’ll be under less duress. The Panthers lead the NFL in sacks (14) and quarterback hits (27....They are facing a Dallas team that gave up four sacks to the Eagles on Monday night.”

▪ Only one of ESPN’s 11-person picking panel likes the Panthers (hat tip, Dan Graziano).

▪ Only one of CBS Sports’ 8-person panel likes the Panthers (hat tip, Jason La Canfora).

▪ NFL.com’s Brian Baldinger likes the Panthers to win, and he uses the “U” word.

“With the Carolina Panthers having four more days of rest than Dallas after their respective Week 3 prime-time wins, look for Matt Rhule to have his team prepared to go into AT&T Stadium and come out with an upset victory...I am interested to see how Brian Burns and Haason Reddick attack right tackle Terence Steele. All in all, Carolina’s D shuts down the Cowboys’ fifth-ranked offense.”

▪ The Sporting News’ Bill Bender thinks the Panthers keep it close, but Dallas will win 28-24.

“Carolina has won the last two meetings with Dallas,” he writes, “but this isn’t the right spot.”

▪ Finally, eight of the 11 experts from the College Football News like the Cowboys, including -- again -- Clucko The Chicken, who went against the team from Charlotte.