Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
ACE Charter 30, Crawford County 14
Alexander 16, East Paulding 10
Arabia Mountain 20, Miller Grove 6
Archer 52, Meadowcreek 0
Athens Christian 56, Providence Christian 22
Augusta Christian 34, Wilson Hall, S.C. 10
Bainbridge 17, Cairo 7
Baldwin 48, Rutland 6
Banneker 25, Drew 0
Bethlehem Christian Academy 38, Cherokee Christian 31
Bleckley County 27, Monticello 0
Bowdon 38, Gordon Lee 15
Brentwood 48, Augusta Prep 13
Brooks County 64, Atkinson County 6
Brookstone 10, Landmark Christian 0
Brookwood 34, Mountain View 0
Brunswick 49, South Effingham 21
Buford 58, Habersham Central 0
Bulloch 49, Memorial Day 0
Calhoun 63, Hiram 17
Calhoun County 60, Crisp 36
Calvary Christian 37, King's Academy 28
Calvary Day 42, Stratford 6
Cambridge 38, Centennial 13
Carrollton 40, South Paulding 13
Cartersville 43, Cass 7
Carver-Atlanta 36, Westminster 20
Carver-Columbus 42, LaGrange 27
Cedar Grove 47, Redan 8
Cedar Shoals 27, Madison County 20, OT
Cedartown 31, Pickens 0
Central Fellowship 31, Flint River 0
Chamblee 38, Dunwoody 7
Chattahoochee County 79, Central-Talbotton 0
Chattooga 47, Gordon Central 21
Cherokee 51, Woodstock 20
Cherokee Bluff 37, West Hall 7
Christian Heritage 41, Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 0
Clarke Central 13, Eastside 6
Claxton 27, Bryan County 0
Coahulla Creek 28, Murray County 22
Colleton Prep, S.C. 38, Bethesda Academy 0
Collins Hill 63, Peachtree Ridge 0
Columbia 28, Booker T Washington 20
Columbia 28, Washington 20
Commerce 35, Greene County 7
Cook 56, Worth County 41
Creekview 31, Sequoyah 7
Crisp County 49, Mary Persons 14
Dacula 40, Winder-Barrow 15
Darlington 40, Bremen 33
Deerfield-Windsor 37, Savannah Country Day 36
Denmark 31, Forsyth Central 6
Dougherty 53, Westover 34
Douglas County 36, Paulding County 20
Dublin 56, Hawkinsville 14
Duluth 24, Discovery 13
Dutchtown 20, Eagle's Landing 18
Edmund Burke 38, Glascock County 22
Emanuel County Institute 17, McIntosh County Academy 6
Evans 42, Grovetown 20
Fannin County 40, Pepperell 14
Fayette County 40, North Clayton 0
Fellowship Christian School 45, Lakeview Academy 0
First Presbyterian Day 23, Savannah Christian Prep 14
Fitzgerald 50, Berrien 14
Gatewood 28, Briarwood 13
Georgia Military 12, Wilkinson County 6
Glynn Academy 35, Bradwell Institute 12
Grayson 17, South Gwinnett 14
Greater Atlanta Christian 50, Douglass 20
Greenbrier 23, Apalachee 21
Haralson County 26, Elbert County 21
Hardaway 27, Columbus 24
Harlem 7, Cross Creek 0
Hart County 37, Franklin County 0
Henry County 55, Rockdale County 21
Hephzibah 18, Morgan County 10
Heritage-Catoosa 57, Ridgeland 28
Holy Innocents' 42, George Walton 7
Houston County 35, Veterans 21
Hughes 31, Westlake 24
Irwin County 56, Lanier County 28
Jackson 24, Central-Macon 6
Jackson County 47, Loganville 23
Jeff Davis 52, Bacon County 0
Jefferson 63, East Hall 0
Jefferson County 40, Glenn Hills 0
Jenkins County 48, Portal 14
John Milledge 56, Valwood 0
Johns Creek 57, Chattahoochee 0
Johnson County 14, Telfair County 7
Jones County 56, Locust Grove 0
Lake Oconee 29, Notre Dame Academy 28
Lakeside-DeKalb 21, KIPP Atlanta 0
Lamar County 62, Southwest Macon 0
Lambert 37, Gainesville 28
Laney 34, Butler 14
Lee County 68, North Miami Beach, Fla. 49
Liberty County 28, Southeast Bulloch 20
Lincoln County 43, Towns County 12
Lovejoy 47, Morrow 0
Lowndes 34, Alcovy 7
Luella 28, Hampton 14
Lumpkin County 32, Gilmer 30
MLK Jr. 26, Stone Mountain 9
Macon County 49, Taylor County 0
Manchester 26, Marion County 0
McDonough 55, Rockdale County 21
McIntosh 41, Northside-Columbus 21
Metter 41, Screven County 0
Mill Creek 36, North Gwinnett 17
Miller County 19, Terrell County 18
Milton 55, Alpharetta 27
Model 37, Coosa 7
Monroe Area 34, Stephens County 24
Mount Vernon 38, Loganville Christian 3
Mount de Sales 35, Aquinas 7
Mt. Paran Christian 21, King's Ridge 14
Mt. Pisgah Christian 40, East Forsyth 14
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28, Armuchee 14
New Manchester 13, Maynard Jackson 6
Newnan 42, North Paulding 17
Norcross 63, Berkmar 0
North Forsyth 30, West Forsyth 27
North Hall 51, White County 20
North Oconee 48, Chestatee 20
Northeast-Macon 27, Washington County 23
Northwest Whitfield 33, Central-Carrollton 27
Oconee County 35, East Jackson 7
Pace Academy 17, Lovett 14
Pacelli Catholic 41, Seminole County 10
Pataula Charter 56, Cross Keys 0
Peach County 62, Pike County 0
Piedmont 38, Creekside Christian Academy 14
Pinecrest 35, Rock Springs Christian 6
Prince Avenue Christian 35, Hebron Christian Academy 6
Putnam County 54, Oglethorpe County 13
Rabun County 28, Pierce County 21
Ringgold 24, Adairsville 19
Riverdale 56, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Riverwood 44, River Ridge 15
Rockmart 34, North Murray 13
Rome 49, Dalton 6
Roswell 15, Etowah 6
Sandy Creek 49, Salem 6
Savannah 33, Beach 6
Shiloh 21, Central Gwinnett 14
Sonoraville 47, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 12
Southland 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 14
Spalding 31, Perry 26
St. Andrew's 20, Robert Toombs 12
St. Francis 45, Walker 14
St. Pius X 33, Southwest DeKalb 13
Starr's Mill 27, Northgate 0
Statesboro 27, Richmond Hill 21
Swainsboro 50, East Laurens 0
Tattnall County 35, Vidalia 28
Tattnall Square 41, Brookwood School 0
Thomas County Central 35, Monroe 9
Thomasville 41, Early County 7
Thomson 20, Richmond Academy 0
Tiftarea 40, Trinity Christian-Dublin 15
Towers 46, McNair 0
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 34, Eagle's Landing Christian 3
Trion 49, Southeast Whitfield 0
Troup County 38, Kendrick 0
Tucker 28, North Atlanta 3
Turner County 13, Charlton County 7
Union County 48, Riverside Military Academy 14
Union Grove 31, Ola 19
Upson-Lee 35, Americus Sumter 14
Valdosta 16, Tift County 3
Villa Rica 24, Chapel Hill 20
Warner Robins 77, Camden County 34
Warren County 46, Hancock Central 0
Washington-Wilkes 40, Social Circle 6
Wesleyan 23, Athens Academy 2
West Laurens 43, Howard 13
Westfield 42, Terrell Academy 35
Westside-Augusta 40, T.W. Josey 14
Wheeler 10, Osborne 0
Whitefield Academy 28, Heritage School 10
Whitewater 39, Griffin 35
Wilcox County 37, Wheeler County 34
Woodland Stockbridge 14, Stockbridge 7
Woodward Academy 24, Jonesboro 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Groves vs. Johnson-Savannah, ccd.
North Springs vs. Midtown, ccd.
Pelham vs. Randolph-Clay, ccd.
Pope vs. Unity Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
