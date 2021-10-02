Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alamosa 28, Pagosa Springs 6

Aspen 34, Rifle High School 12

Bayfield 39, Salida 0

Brighton 58, Greeley West 7

Broomfield 48, Windsor 15

Brush 41, Platte Valley 0

Buena Vista 28, St. Mary's 21

Calhan 12, Swink 6

Castle View 21, Highlands Ranch 14

Cheraw 3, Eads 0

Cherry Creek 41, Cherokee Trail 10

Cheyenne Mountain 53, Thornton 6

Columbine 21, Arvada West 18

Cotopaxi 2, Cripple Creek-Victor 0

Dakota Ridge 52, Bear Creek 13

Dayspring Christian Academy 48, Caliche 14

Evergreen High School 41, George Washington 23

Fleming 62, Weldon Valley 18

Florence 52, Rye 0

Fort Collins 56, Westminster 32

Fowler 52, Springfield 24

Frederick 42, Eagle Valley 16

Genoa-Hugo 73, Miami-Yoder 25

Golden 28, Standley Lake 6

Granada 51, Flagler 19

Gunnison 35, Cedaredge 0

Haxtun 3, Merino 0

Hoehne 40, Wiley 36

Holly 41, McClave 14

Holyoke 34, Burlington 12

Legacy 10, Fairview 0

Legend 26, Pine Creek 23

Liberty (Joes)/Stratton 32, Idalia 16

Limon 34, Yuma 10

Mancos 22, Dove Creek 14

Meeker 33, Grand Valley 7

Moffat County 19, Basalt 6

Monte Vista 48, Del Norte 12

Montrose High School 28, Palmer Ridge 21

Mountain Valley 45, La Veta 20

Niwot 42, Skyview 12

Overland 14, Denver East 10

Prairie 60, Briggsdale 28

Pueblo South 24, Green Mountain 21

Pueblo West 51, Coronado 7

Ralston Valley 40, J.K. Mullen 14

Rangely 38, West Grand 0

Regis Jesuit 56, Chaparral 14

Roaring Fork 30, Olathe 20

Roosevelt 42, Glenwood Springs 0

Sedgwick County def. Denver Christian, forfeit

Skyline High School 34, Greeley Central 23

Sterling 40, Weld Central 26

The Classical Academy 45, La Junta 7

Valley 34, Fort Lupton 23

Valor Christian 49, Mountain Vista 6

Vista Ridge 42, Heritage 7

Wiggins 3, Wray 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

