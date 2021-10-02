Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 59, Central City 20

Arapahoe 34, Alma 20

Archbishop Bergan 40, Aquinas 0

Arlington 35, Omaha Concordia 0

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Malcolm 0

Aurora 32, McCook 10

Bellevue West 72, Omaha Northwest 0

Bennington 56, South Sioux City 21

Bertrand 49, Southern Valley 18

Bishop Neumann 23, Centennial 21

Bloomfield 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 14

Boone Central 13, Battle Creek 0

Boys Town 32, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0

Burwell 52, Arcadia-Loup City 13

Cambridge 40, Maxwell 16

Central Valley 38, CWC 20

Centura 46, David City 8

Chadron 35, Sidney 6

Clarkson/Leigh 70, Madison 12

Columbus 35, Kearney 31

Columbus Lakeview 48, West Point-Beemer 9

Columbus Scotus 42, North Bend Central 12

Conestoga 76, Cedar Bluffs 15

Cross County 51, Shelby/Rising City 0

Elkhorn North 35, Ralston 21

Elkhorn South 56, Bellevue East 13

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 48, Amherst 13

Falls City Sacred Heart 76, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 22

Fort Calhoun 43, Douglas County West 20

Franklin 46, Southwest 7

Garden County 50, Hyannis 44

Gibbon 41, Twin River 0

Gordon/Rushville 39, Bridgeport 32

Gothenburg 34, Mitchell 6

Grand Island 56, Omaha Benson 0

Grand Island Northwest 33, Seward 14

Gretna 49, Omaha Skutt Catholic 14

Hampton 58, Heartland Lutheran 18

Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, Crofton 6

Hastings St. Cecilia 39, Doniphan-Trumbull 28

Heartland 40, Thayer Central 22

Hi-Line 52, Dundy County-Stratton 42

High Plains Community 58, Palmer 28

Hitchcock County 80, Leyton 26

Homer 48, Emerson-Hubbard 16

Howells/Dodge 44, Stanton 8

Humphrey St. Francis 44, Elgin Public/Pope John 8

Johnson-Brock 68, Omaha Christian Academy 6

Kenesaw 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 14

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58, Plainview 8

Lawrence-Nelson 76, Giltner 43

Lexington 17, Gering 13

Lincoln Christian 55, Falls City 0

Lincoln High 24, Lincoln Northeast 6

Lincoln Lutheran 41, Syracuse 7

Lincoln Southwest 62, Omaha South 16

Loomis 48, Axtell 12

Lutheran High Northeast 41, Hartington-Newcastle 8

McCool Junction 61, Parkview Christian 22

Mead 56, Diller-Odell 22

Medicine Valley 94, Brady 55

Meridian 27, Lewiston 26

Milford 15, Auburn 14

Minden 27, Holdrege 13

Mullen 74, Morrill 24

Nebraska Christian 50, East Butler 6

Nebraska City 38, Fairbury 6

Nebraska City Lourdes 64, Freeman 6

Neligh-Oakdale 70, Ainsworth 34

Norfolk 35, Omaha Bryan 6

Norfolk Catholic 18, Wayne 14

North Platte St. Patrick's 43, Chase County 20

Oakland-Craig 42, Tekamah-Herman 7

Ogallala 16, Cozad 13

Omaha Burke 35, Papillion-LaVista South 8

Omaha Creighton Prep 42, North Platte 24

Omaha Gross Catholic 47, Crete 33

Omaha North 41, Omaha Central 34

Omaha Roncalli 40, Blair 12

Omaha Westside 36, Millard North 25

Ord 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 18

Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, forfeit

Overton 35, Maywood-Hayes Center 7

Palmyra 70, Johnson County Central 46

Pawnee City 50, Deshler 6

Pender 42, Walthill 0

Perkins County 47, Hemingford 8

Pierce 59, O'Neill 6

Platteview 34, Raymond Central 7

Plattsmouth 28, Norris 21

Pleasanton 50, South Loup 32

Potter-Dix 70, South Platte 6

Red Cloud 86, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

Riverside 50, Fullerton 8

Sandhills/Thedford 55, Ansley-Litchfield 6

Scottsbluff 57, Alliance 7

Silver Lake 56, Harvard 7

Sioux County def. Minatare, forfeit

Spalding Academy 79, Elba 0

St. Mary's 48, Creighton 14

St. Paul 56, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 6

Sterling 60, Dorchester 16

Stuart 65, Santee 25

Superior 27, Fillmore Central 7

Sutherland 64, Elm Creek 6

Sutton 45, Sandy Creek 16

Tri County 28, Southern 0

Twin Loup 46, Sandhills Valley 26

Valentine 34, Hershey 0

Wahoo 52, Louisville 7

Wallace 61, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28

Wauneta-Palisade 34, Paxton 28

Wausa 40, Osmond 38

Waverly 56, Beatrice 7

Weeping Water 52, Elmwood-Murdock 32

West Holt 40, Boyd County 6

Winnebago 62, Pine Ridge, S.D. 12

Wisner-Pilger 34, Guardian Angels 32

York 14, Hastings 10

Yutan 42, Wilber-Clatonia 35

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

October 02, 2021 1:18 AM

