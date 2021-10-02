Sports

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Baker 41, Roundup 6

Belt 64, Rocky Boy 26

Bigfork 42, Missoula Loyola 0

Billings West 63, Billings Skyview 0

Carter County 46, Forsyth 24

Circle 30, Mon-Dak 22

Columbus 50, Big Timber 19

Culbertson 32, Plentywood 22

Dillon 38, Butte Central 20

Flint Creek 54, Clark Fork 22

Fort Benton 47, Choteau 26

Glasgow 32, Fairfield 22

Glendive 49, Havre 37

Great Falls 25, Belgrade 13

Great Falls Russell 36, Gallatin 20

Harlowton 34, Geraldine/Highwood 29

Helena 48, Kalispell Glacier 24

Helena Capital 43, Butte 3

Huntley Project 41, Shepherd 8

Jefferson (Boulder) 37, Three Forks 0

Laurel 28, Billings Central 14

Libby 47, Browning 28

Malta 43, Conrad 0

Miles City 64, Livingston 0

Missoula Big Sky 42, Missoula Hellgate 35

Missoula Sentinel 54, Kalispell Flathead 0

Noxon 2, West Yellowstone 0

Polson 37, Columbia Falls 0

Power-Dutton-Brady 16, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 12

Red Lodge/Roberts Co-op 58, Colstrip 0

Shelby 72, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 46

Sheridan 43, Ennis 28

Sidney 46, Hardin 14

St. Ignatius 68, Seeley-Swan 14

Stevensville 50, Corvallis 8

Thompson Falls 49, Darby 26

Townsend 34, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 13

Whitefish 48, Ronan 12

Whitehall 42, Anaconda 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hamilton vs. East Helena, ccd.

St. Labre vs. Scobey, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

