Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

American Fork 41, Pleasant Grove 14

Beaver 56, Millard 6

Bingham 56, Copper Hills 0

Bountiful 45, Viewmont 7

Box Elder 18, Woods Cross 12

Brighton 27, Park City 24

Canyon View 26, Carbon 15

Cedar Valley 38, Uintah 27

Corner Canyon 56, Westlake 0

Cottonwood 29, Jordan 21

Crimson Cliffs 28, Pine View 14

Dixie 42, Snow Canyon 14

Farmington 31, Davis 10

Fremont 21, Syracuse 17

Grantsville 21, Morgan 7

Green Canyon 49, Logan 10

Highland 25, Murray 3

Juab 28, Richfield 27

Kanab 27, Milford 14

Layton 35, Clearfield 0

Lehi 49, Alta 14

Parowan 14, North Sevier 7

Ridgeline 49, Bear River 7

Riverton 28, Herriman 9

San Juan Blanding 43, Delta 34

Sky View 48, Mountain Crest 0

Skyline 20, East 13

Skyridge 14, Lone Peak 9

Spanish Fork 35, Wasatch 21

Springville 64, Maple Mountain 17

Summit Academy 55, Judge Memorial 0

Timpanogos 51, Hillcrest 10

Tooele 48, Payson 27

Weber 45, Olympus 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

