Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Harlingen South 28, Harlingen 21
¶ Los Fresnos 51, Donna North 0
¶ San Benito 49, Brownsville Hanna 21
¶ Weslaco 24, Brownsville Rivera 7
CLASS 5A=
¶ Carrollton Creekview 21, FW Southwest 20
¶ EP Jefferson 36, EP Irvin 28
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 56, Sharpstown 0
CLASS 4A=
¶ FW Dunbar 53, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
¶ Port Isabel 40, Raymondville 22
CLASS 2A=
¶ Tenaha 55, Colmesneil 8
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Addison Trinity 53, Frisco Legacy Christian 17
¶ Arlington Grace Prep 46, Tyler All Saints 20
OTHER=
¶ Jersey Village 48, Houston Northbrook 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
