Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Chatfield 44, Cannon Falls 34

Dover-Eyota 42, Lewiston-Altura 20

G-F-W 22, New Richland-H-E-G 21

Lanesboro 54, Kingsland 13

Martin County West 20, New Ulm Cathedral 0

Mayer-Lutheran 43, AC/GE 8

Mayer-Lutheran 43, Alden-Conger 0

Minneapolis North 42, DeLaSalle 7

New Prague 35, Rochester John Marshall 7

St. Paul Como Park 22, St. Paul Highland Park 0

St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 25, Minneapolis Henry 18

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 41, Wabasso 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

