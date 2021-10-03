Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 34, Akr. Buchtel 20

Akr. Hoban 23, St. Francis, N.Y. 3

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 30, Akr. Ellet 18

Cin. Elder 59, Cin. Moeller 58

Cin. Hughes 46, Cin. Woodward 6

Cle. VASJ 49, Mentor Lake Cath. 20

Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 22

Lakewood 34, Parma 14

Lakewood St. Edward 19, Cle. St. Ignatius 14

Marine City Cardinal Mooney, Mich. 23, Warren Howland 12

Minford 41, Portsmouth W. 21

Mogadore 33, Hunting Valley University 18

Newark Cath. 41, Johnstown 0

Noblesville Home School, Ind. 20, Landmark Christian 18

Norwalk St. Paul 10, Collins Western Reserve 0

Shaker Hts. 38, E. Cle. Shaw 6

St. Clairsville 28, Bellaire 16

Worthington Christian 57, Fairfield Christian 15

Youngs. Valley Christian 35, Columbiana 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Clark Montessori vs. Lockland, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

