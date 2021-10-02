Romell Quioto has 2 goals in Montreal’s 2-1 win over Atlanta

Romell Quioto scored twice and Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night.

Montreal (11-10-7) is fourth in the Eastern Conference as it fight for a playoff spot.

Jake Mulraney scored for Atlanta (10-9-9).

Halftime substitute Mulraney found space behind Montreal’s back line and calmly placed the ball into the bottom right corner in the 48th minute.

Two minutes later, Quioto converted a chance and pulled Montreal level after a slew of missed opportunities.

Less than two minutes after that, Samuel Piette played a perfect ball into a streaking Joaquin Torres, who was brought down for a penalty. Quioto tucked it into the bottom right corner to give Montreal the lead.

AUSTIN 2, REAL SALT LAKE 1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cecilio Domínguez scored in each half in expansion Austin's victory over Real Salt Lake.

Austin (7-17-4) won for just the second time in its last eight matches. Damir Kreilach scored for Real Salt Lake (11-11-6).