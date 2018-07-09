Trump picks Judge Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court vacancy

From the White House on Monday night, President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his choice for the seat opened up by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement. Kavanaugh would be less receptive to abortion and gay rights than Kennedy was.
Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh cracks Coach K joke at nomination

By Abbie Bennett

July 09, 2018

In North Carolina, college basketball can be as polarizing, if not more so, than politics.

So it should come as no surprise that a basketball reference found its way in to the Supreme Court nomination announcement on Monday.

President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, cracked a joke referencing Duke men's basketball head coach and Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

"I have two spirited daughters. … Margaret loves sports and she loves to read. Liza loves sports and she loves to talk. I have tried to create bonds with my daughters like my dad created with me. For the past 7 years I have coached my daughter’s basketball teams. The girls on the team call me Coach K," Kavanaugh said during his speech on July 9, shortly after he was announced as the president's pick to fill Justice Anthony M. Kennedy's seat. .

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about President Donald Trump during a luncheon at the Durham Sports Club on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

"I am proud of our Blessed Sacrament team that just won the city championship. My daughters and I also go to a lot of games. Our favorite memory was going to the historic Notre Dame-UConn women’s basketball game at this year’s Final Four. Unforgettable," he said.

Kavanaugh, 53, is a longtime fixture of the Republican legal establishment. He's a Yale-educated appellate court judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals District of Columbia Circuit and clerked for retiring Justice Kennedy. He is probably best known for his ties to President George W. Bush.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Monday night. Born in Washington, D.C., Kavanaugh has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit since 2006.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about what it takes to be a player for the Blue Devils during a media availability at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, March 24, 2018. Duke faces Kansas Sunday in the NCAA Tournament's Elite 8.

