Clemson men’s basketball releases nonconference schedule for 2018-19 season

Clemson is looking to build off of last year’s Sweet 16 run in 2018-19 as the Tigers are set to return four starters from last year’s squad.
Clemson released its nonconference schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday, offering a look at the path Clemson will face prior to beginning ACC play.
The Tigers will open the season Nov. 6 when they host The Citadel.
Clemson will also face at least three Power 5 opponents, hosting Nebraska Nov. 26 in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge, playing Mississippi State in a neutral court game in the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, N.J. on Dec. 8 and playing at South Carolina in a rivalry matchup on Dec. 22.
The Tigers will also take part in the Cayman Islands Classic, which begins Nov. 19.
Clemson will face Akron in the opener on Nov. 19. and will play a total of three games at the event. Georgia, Illinois State, St. Bonaventure, Georgia State, Boise State and Creighton are also participating in the event.
Here is the full nonconference schedule:
Nov. 6 – The Citadel (H)
Nov. 9 – North Carolina Central (H)
Nov. 14 – Sam Houston State (H)
Nov. 19-21 – Cayman Islands Classic
Nov. 26 – Nebraska (H) – ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Dec. 4 – St. Peters (H)
Dec. 8 – Mississippi State (N) – Never Forget Tribute Classic – Newark, N.J. (Prudential Center)
Dec. 15 – Radford (H)
Dec. 18 – Charleston Southern (H)
Dec. 22 – South Carolina (A)
Dec. 30 – Lipscomb (H)
