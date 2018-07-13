Duke athletic director Kevin White will head the NCAA basketball selection committee

Duke’s Kevin White is moving into a larger role on the national college basketball scene.

The Blue Devils’ athletic director since 2008, White will become chairman of the NCAA men’s basketball selection committee in 2019 and oversee the 2020 tournament field.

The 67-year-old White was named to the selection committee in 2015 and has helped select the field for the last three NCAA tournaments. The NCAA announced Friday that White will become vice chairman for the 2019 tournament selection process, working with chairman Bernard Muir, who is Stanford’s athletic director.

When Muir’s five-year term on the committee ends on Sept. 1, 2019, White will become the committee’s chairman when the 2019-20 season begins.





“It’s an incredible honor to serve on this committee, and to be selected to take a leadership role by my esteemed colleagues is quite humbling,” White said in a statement. “While our primary charge is to be caretakers of the Division I men’s basketball tournament, there is a responsibility to be stewards of the sport of college basketball, and that’s a daily task we all take very seriously. I look forward to continue working with Bernard, the rest of the committee, Dan Gavitt and his great staff in the coming two years.”

White is one of three members of the 10-person committee with ties to North Carolina. UNC-Asheville athletic director Jane Cone is entering her fifth year on the committee. Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade, a former University of North Carolina women’s basketball player and ACC administrator, begins her term on the committee this season.

White will be the third person with Duke ties to chair the committee. Former Duke coach Vic Bubas held the role in 1985 while Tom Butters chaired the committee in 1993 and 1994 while he was Duke’s athletic director.

Wake Forest athletic director Ron Wellman chaired the committee in 2014 and Lee Fowler was the committee chairman in 2002 when he was N.C. State’s athletic director.