Five-star guard Cole Anthony on his high school future

Team CP3 forward Wendell Moore Jr., the No. 2 player in North Carolina, talks about playing against NY Renaissance and Jalen Lecque, the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina at the EYBL Peach Jam.
UNC coach Mike Fox, as well as junior Kyle Datres and senior Zack Gahagan, talk about the Tar Heels' loss to Oregon State in the College World Series elimination game Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Omaha, Neb, The loss ends North Carolina's season
The NC Department of Transportation is putting up another sign commemorating UNC's 2017 national basketball championship, this time in a spot on Interstate 40 it hopes rival NC State University fans find a more respectful distance from PNC Arena.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams covers a wide range of topics from Duke to Kentucky, new players, hair styles and the development of returning veterans during a press conference on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Maye talks about his NBA workout experience, why he is returning for his senior season at North Carolina and how he deals with his celebrity in public, during a press conference on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.