Take a look at the custom adidas shoes NC State’s Kevin Keatts wore at the Nike Peach Jam

Kevin Keatts told the N.C. State fans when he was hired that he is a winner.

He won in Raleigh on the court, and is obviously doing his best to shine off it. Keatts, who just finished his first season leading the Wolfpack, tweeted a picture of his shoes Friday morning before heading out to the EBYL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, Keatts tweeted the picture along with this caption: Kicks of the day! S/O to @sircastletees for the 1 of 1 custom NC State Adidas Ultraboost. More heat to come Wolfpack Nation! Stay tuned!

Kicks of the day! S/O to @sircastleteees for the 1 of 1 custom NC State Adidas Ultraboost. More heat to come Wolfpack Nation! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/D1juoZqjHl — Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) July 13, 2018

Ultra Boost are a comfy running shoe released in the fall of 2017. N.C. State’s athletes wear adidas brand uniforms, and the coaches get to show off the depth in their closet, or shoe collection, by wearing adidas gear to events like the Peach Jam, which is sponsored by Nike.

The photo Keatts posted on twitter was retweeted 93 times before the second session of games started at the Peach Jam Friday afternoon. Six hundred and eighty seven of his followers liked the photo.

SirCastleTees, located in downtown Raleigh, specializes in customizing sneakers using eye catching color combinations and various styles. Keatts, 45, said the store was brought to his attention by his players, so he had someone come to his office and talk about how he wanted his customized adidas shoes to look. The pair worn by Keatts featured a red and blue blend near the toe, with stars throughout the pattern.

While most coaches at the Peach Jam sported Nike sneakers (Nike sponsors nine schools in the ACC, adidas sponsors three), Keatts stood out with his flashy shoes. He joked that he hadn’t received any dirty looks for wearing such eye catching shoes from a Nike competitor, but didn’t back down when asked if he had the best pair of kicks at the event.

“No question,” Keatts said. “I wanted to bring these kicks out today and I’ve got something different for tomorrow, also.”

Stayed tuned for what Keatts has up his sleeve, or on his feet, next.