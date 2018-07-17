These 5-star freshman defenders will ‘absolutely’ play for Clemson in 2018

Clemson signed five five-star recruits for the class of 2018. At least two will see the field right away.
Tigers defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall said Tuesday at Dabo Swinney’s annual media golf outing that Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry will “absolutely” see the field this season.
“I saw enough from the spring. I saw them this summer during workouts,” Hall said. “I’ve seen their bodies just change, the development of their body. It just made a 360-degree turn. I saw K.J. just the other day. He’s up to like 250 right now and running well. Xavier is an explosive athlete. I expect those guys to come in and help us a lot.”
Thomas was rated as the No. 3 overall recruit for the class of 2018, while Henry was the No. 14 overall player.
Both players enrolled early and participated in spring practice.
“Just the athleticism, the way they work, pass-rush ability, the way they play the run,” Hall said. “All of those things that we look for from a defensive end standpoint I saw that this spring.”
It helps that the two freshmen are getting to learn from All-Americans Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant.
“They’ve learned how to prepare. They learned how to study. They learned how to work,” Hall said. “When you’ve got guys like that are leading your group it helps to have the young guys come in and watch — this is what it looks like to be a top player.”
Clemson’s other five-star freshmen include quarterback Trevor Lawrence, offensive lineman Jackson Carman and wide receiver Derion Kendrick.
