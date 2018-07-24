Duke’s going to Maui in November. Here’s who the Blue Devils play

Having never lost in 16 Maui Invitational games, Duke will open play in this year’s event against San Diego State on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.
The Blue Devils and Aztecs join Gonzaga, Auburn, Xavier, Illinois, Arizona and Iowa State in the eight-team field for this year’s event at the Lahaina Civic Center on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
Duke will play either Xavier or Auburn on Nov. 20. That game will be played at either 2:30 or 8 p.m.
It’s Nov. 21 opponent will be either Gonzaga, Illinois, Arizona or Iowa State.
ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will telecast the tournament.
This is Duke’s sixth appearance in the Maui Invitational. The Blue Devils won the tournament title in 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011.
“Maui is always a sensational tournament and it’s an honor for our program to be selected again,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “This year, the field is as good as it’s ever been, and we’ll learn a lot about our young team in that environment against great competition.”
Duke opens the season on Nov. 6 against Kentucky in the Champions Classic doubleheader at Indianapolis. The Blue Devils play their first regular-season game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 11 against Army.
Duke’s nonconference schedule remains incomplete, but the Blue Devils are playing Indiana at home on Nov. 27 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and a neutral-site game against Texas Tech on Dec. 20 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Armed with the nation’s top recruiting class, Duke is taking a foreign tour to Canada from Aug 14-20 where it will play three exhibition games. The NCAA allows the Blue Devils 10 practices in conjunction with the trip.
