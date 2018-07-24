Avent, NC State working on contract extension

N.C. State and Elliott Avent are working on a contract extension to keep the longtime baseball coach in Raleigh beyond the 2019 season.
Avent has one one year left on his current contract but Wolfpack athletic director Debbie Yow has been working on an extension with Avent, who has led the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament 17 times, the College World Series in 2013 and a school-record 833 wins in 22 seasons.
“Coach Avent has successfully guided our baseball program for 22 years. He is currently under contract through 2019 and I anticipate his tenure will continue,” Yow said in a statement released by the school.
“We have had initial meetings about his contract and will have further conversations regarding expectations and an extended term. All of his efforts, and those of his staff, are appreciated.”
Avent, 62, helped the Wolfpack win 42 games and host an NCAA regional for the second time in three years in the 2018 season. N.C. State is the only in-state program to have reached the NCAA tournament four years in a row.
Avent’s current deal is worth $466,000 annually and runs until June 30, 2019. Yow’s contract is also up then. She has said she plans to retire.
The new contract should help Avent with recruiting and to tweak his coaching staff. Pitching coach Scott Foxhall was hired for the same role by Mississippi State last week.
Avent, who was a student at N.C. State in the mid-1970s, coached for eight seasons at New Mexico State before he was hired by alma mater in 1996. He is one of 15 active Division I coaches with 1,000 career wins (1,057).
