Georgia linebacker makes the call for Clemson

One of Georgia’s top underclassmen, junior linebacker Sergio Allen of Fort Valley, committed Thursday night to Clemson while on an unofficial visit with his mom.
Allen, who said the commitment shuts down his recruiting, chose the Tigers over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia Tech and others. He’s Clemson’s second commitment for the 2020 class.
Allen has long liked the Tigers, having grown up across the border in Hart County before moving to south Georgia. He had a feeling a commitment would happen on the visit, but he wanted his mother to concur before making the pledge.
“She really liked the academics, she loved the facilities and the coaches, the players, she loved it all,” Allen said. “She loved the staff. She felt like it was a family atmosphere there. I wasn’t trying to push her at all. I wanted her to make a final decision and I knew she would be brutally honest, and that’s what I wanted. If she’s not comfortable there, I’m not comfortable. She felt comfortable enough to give me the go-ahead, and I went ahead and pulled the trigger.”
Allen said they arrived on campus around 10 a.m. and toured the academic side of campus as well as the facilities. They also met with the coaches, and once he got the nod from his mom, Allen said he met again with his recruiters and eventually with head coach Dabo Swinney.
“I told coach [Todd] Bates and I told coach [Brent] Venables and we headed back to the meeting that they were having,” Allen said. “Kind of sounded like a game. Everybody started yelling, ‘Congratulations!’ I felt a warm welcome. Everybody came and gave me a hug and told me welcome to the family. Dabo was all smiles and said he was glad to have me, and I’m just ready to start recruiting for the class now.”
Last season Allen totaled 114 tackles with 13 sacks. He also returned a pick for a score. He’s watched the Clemson linebackers play a lot over the years and he sees the right fit for himself at inside linebacker.
“I know that coach Venables likes to blitz and that’s something I love to do,” he said. “I’ll play anywhere he wants me to. I’m going to give it my all for whatever position I end up playing. I’m just looking to get on the field and provide for the team.”
Comments