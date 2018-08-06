How Clemson helped prepare Panthers rookie lineman for the NFL

Taylor Hearn has a tough road ahead of him as he tries to make the Panthers’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.
He will rely on his experiences from Clemson to help him during training camp and in the preseason.
Hearn started 29 games at Clemson, including all 15 in 2016, when the Tigers won the national championship.
He also faced perhaps the best defensive line in college football every day in practice, going up against Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant.
“I give a lot of credit to those guys, just making me better each and every day and just grinding,” Hearn said. “I couldn’t thank them enough.”
Hearn had one year of eligibility remaining when he left Clemson after his junior year.
He was named third-team All-ACC in 2017 and decided to turn pro, a move that some have second-guessed after he went undrafted.
“It’s just interesting that a young man like that came out early because you say ‘Wow, maybe if he waited a year he could’ve come out and been a draft pick,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “That’s something you always have to consider with these kids who are coming out as juniors. What was their potential for growth? That’s one of the questions we asked Clemson and they said, ‘This is a guy we felt if we could have him back another year he most certainly was going to be one of our anchors. So it’s good to have guys like that, but at the same time I like to see guys like him stay in (school) just because they continue to develop.”
Still, Rivera has been impressed with Hearn so far and believes he has a chance to help the Panthers.
“I think Taylor is a guy where first of all you think about where he came from, a winning program, and that’s always a huge plus. It’s a stepping stone,” Rivera said. “And he’s played in a lot of big games. That’s another huge plus, and he started for as many years as he did.”
Hearn is not second-guessing his move to turn pro and is happy with his play so far as a Panther. He feels that he belongs at this level and can contribute for Carolina.
“There’s always that what if, but I’m not going to look back at the past. I’m just focused on the future and trying to control what I can control,” Hearn said. “I think I’m holding my own, just taking it day-by-day, just trying to learn the plays, watching the vets, getting as many mental reps as I can. But for the most part I feel like I’m fitting in well.”
Training camp has been tough and physical so far, but Hearn isn’t letting that get to him.
“At the end of the day it’s football,” he said. “You put your helmet on the same way, pads on the same way. Just go out and play and try to give it your best. It’s definitely a lot more ramped up, more physical than college, but that’s to be expected.”
