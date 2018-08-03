UNC opens 2018 football camp in the rain at Kenan Stadium

Larry Fedora and his North Carolina football team began the 2018 football camp with practice in a soggy Kenan Stadium on Friday morning.

With their indoor practice facility still under construction, the team began a second season practicing at Kenan Stadium while work on the facility is completed.

Running back Antonio Williams made his first appearance as a Tar Heel after transferring from Ohio State and securing two more years of playing eligibility.

Quarterbacks Nathan Elliott, a junior and Chaz Surratt a sophomore, are the top contenders for the starting job. They worked out together as a light rain fell and took turns running the offense during the first 30 minutes of open practice.

The Tar Heels will hold their annual “Meet the Heels” event on Saturday from 3-6 in the Blue Zone at Kenan Stadium. The event is free and open to the public. Coach Fedora and players will sign autographs for fans.

The Tar Heels will open their season on September 1 at California.