Football fans flock to annual ‘Meet the Heels’ at Kenan Stadium

Hundreds of North Carolina fans lined up for hours to collect autographs and meet members of the 2018 football team during the annual event held in the Blue Zone at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, August 4, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
By
An incredible catch for a punt on the lake

ACC

An incredible catch for a punt on the lake

Watch as NC State's Garrett Bradbury make an incredible catch while riding on a personal water craft of a punt by A.J. Cole III, made while jumping into the water. The video was posted on Cole's Twitter account July 28, 2018.