NC State transfer takes NCAA ruling in stride

N.C. State tight end Cary Angeline isn’t surprised he has to sit out the first three games of the college football season after he transferred from Southern California.
“Leaving after three games last year, I was kind of mentally prepared that I would most likely have to sit out three games this year,” Angeline said in an interview with N.C. State’s communications staff after practice on Sunday.
Angeline will have to miss the James Madison, Georgia State and West Virginia games. He is eligible to return for the Wolfpack’s game at Marshall on Sept. 22.
Angeline, a redshirt-sophomore, left USC after three games in 2017 but only played in two. N.C. State had hoped the NCAA would allow Angeline, a 6-7, 254-pound tight end from Chester Springs, Pa. to only miss two games.
Angeline’s waiver with the NCAA was complicated by a brief stop at a junior college. As such, Angeline was treated as a juco transfer and is required to sit out or 365 days, or a “year in residence” in NCAA vernacular, before he’s eligible.
According to the Twitter account of N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow, Angeline missed the cutoff by 21 days.
“I was hoping for the best, if (the NCAA) would have granted me eligibility right away, but it is what is,” Angeline said. “There’s not much we can do about it now. So, I’m (trying to) learn the playbook the best I can and get ready for the season.”
Angeline figures to be an added bonus in the Wolfpack passing game. The top three receivers return for quarterback Ryan Finley but Angeline, a four-star recruiting coming out of high school in 2016, adds a different element of size.
