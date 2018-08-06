UNC to suspend 13 football players for selling sneakers

Thirteen North Carolina football players will be suspended by the university for selling school-issued sneakers, according to a press release by the school.

Quarterback Chazz Surratt, who started in seven games for UNC last season, is one of them.

Offensive lineman Brian Anderson, defensive end Malik Carney, wide receiver Beau Corrales, defensive end Tomon Fox, defensive end Tyrone Hopper, offensive lineman Quiron Johnson, linebacker Malik Robinson, Surratt and offensive lineman Jordan Tucker will each sit out four games.

Defensive backs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw will miss two games, and quarterback Jack Davidson and offensive lineman Jonah Melton will miss one.

SIGN UP

“It was just a wrong mistake,” Carney, a senior, said. “It was something that it just happened. I wasn’t thinking about it and I just made a wrong decision.”

“In a moment like that you’re not really thinking about consequences. Like as a kid, when your mom tells you don’t touch the iron (because) it’s hot. You just do it. It’s something that you don’t really think about in the moment.”

The NCAA approved a request to stagger certain suspensions, according to the press release.

When asked in a press conference how he would respond to critics who would suggest that the staggered suspensions were not fair, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said the school felt it was fair due to injury risks.

“We had an awful lot of injuries last year, and we knew we were going to have some repair work to do in the offseason,” he said, “and some of the players played the same position, so it would be fair to the kids that are going to play for health and safety reasons.”

In January, 15 players on North Carolina’s football team sold school-issued sneakers in exchange for as much $2,500 in cash, according emails obtained by The News & Observer in a public records request.





SHARE COPY LINK In a video posted on Twitter on Jan 11, 2018, UNC Equipment posted: 'Brand new player exclusive Air Jordan 3 retros for @TarHeelFootball have arrived. #WEAREJORDAN'

According to the emails, the university found out about the sales on Jan. 12 after a member of the public sent an email to the athletic director alleging that a number of individuals who received the UNC Retro Air Jordan 3’s may have sold them to a local shoe business.

A local business called Request Boutique in Greensboro was alleged in the emails to be involved. The owner of Request Boutique, Gabe Salazar, said he didn’t realize he was buying sneakers from student-athletes at the time. He also added he didn’t understand why the student-athletes were being punished.

“I think it’s unfair for the university to give these kids stuff, they aren’t getting paid to play, the school makes millions of dollars off these kids,” Salazar said. “The school gives them stuff for free that has some value, these kids have no money in their pockets to spend on things that sometimes they need. Then they get in trouble for selling an item for free that sometimes they have no use for. It seems like it’s really unfair.”

Request Boutique, located in Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro, sells men’s and women’s sneakers. SirCastleTees located in Raleigh was also listed on the report. SirCastleTees specializes in trading and selling customized sneakers.

“The players wanted to sell shoes to us because we buy shoes,” SirCastleTees owner Mike Phillips said Monday. “We asked them if it was cool with them.”

On January 13, after the university learned of the violations, all players and staff were required to return the sneakers to the UNC equipment staff.

Three of the players sold the sneakers to retail outlets and were unable to get them back. In the emails, a UNC player listed as SA. (student-athlete) 9 sold the sneakers to a boutique for $1,500. SA. 13 also sold the sneakers to a boutique for $1,300. Both were cash payments. SA. 6 sold his shoes to a footwear store for $2,500 on January 12, 2018. SA. 1 and SA. 4 sold their sneakers for $2,300 and $2,500, respectively, but were able to get a refund once they were made aware this was a violation.

Phillips confirmed Monday that he purchased sneakers from a player for $2,500.

“That’s a lot of money for one pair of shoes,” Phillips said. “I don’t know why (anyone) is surprised, they gave them shoes that only they would have, you don’t think people would be throwing money in their face?”

The news of the violation comes less than a year after the NCAA wrapped up a multiyear investigation into whether many of UNC’s athletes benefited from African American Studies courses that never met and required little work.

UNC was not penalized after the conclusion of the investigation.

Another view of the Air Jordan 3’s the team and staff received yesterday. #WEAREJORDAN : @tvippolis pic.twitter.com/OnY99Fm06I — UNC Equipment (@UNCEquipment) January 12, 2018

Six student-athletes sold sneakers to teammates, according to the email.

Four days later, athletic director Bubba Cunningham and head coach Larry Fedora held a meeting with the players to address the actions. The university required all players to return the shoes.





UNC self-reported the allegations to the NCAA. They have been deemed a secondary violation.





SHARE COPY LINK Check out photos from opening day of the UNC Tar Heels' 2018 football camp in Chapel Hill, NC Friday, August 3, 2018. (No Audio)

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.