Look who’s featured on Sports Illustrated’s cover (and ranked No. 1)

Clemson is getting plenty of preseason love from national magazine Sports Illustrated.
The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in Sports Illustrated’s preseason top 25, while defensive linemen Chistian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant are on the cover of the magazine’s college football preview edition.
Sports Illustrated released four covers with Arizona’s Khalil Tate, Houston’s Ed Oliver and Wisconsin’s offensive line also appearing on covers.
The magazine points out that Clemson has nine players in Sports Illustrated’s list of the top 100 players in college football with Wilkins (3), Ferrell (7), Lawrence (10), Bryant (32), Mitch Hyatt (37), Kendall Joseph (57), Trayvon Mullen (63), Tee Higgins (69) and Travis Etienne (94) making the list.
The x-factor for Clemson is at quarterback, according to Sports Illustrated’s Andy Staples.
Trevor Lawrence has been impressive since arriving on campus and starred in the spring game, but Kelly Bryant remains confident that he can lead the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff and to a national title.
Clemson was ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released Thursday, Aug. 2. The first AP Poll of the season will be released Aug. 20.
