Four-star, in-state hoops prospect sets date for Clemson visit

Christian Brown’s second official visit will be an in-state one.
The four-star prospect plans to take an official visit Clemson on Aug.31-Sept. 2 and attend the Tigers’ football game against Furman. Brown also will visit LSU the following weekend Sept. 7-9.
“Coach Brownell (Clemson head coach) and assistant coach Steve Smith made their presence known this spring and summer by attending the majority of my AAU games,” Brown said.
Brown said Brownell even was in Orlando last month to see him even though he wasn’t playing in the final event on the Adidas circuit.
The 6-foot-7 small forward took an official visit to UNLV in June. He also has interest from Georgia.
Brown averaged 22 points this season at Lower Richland but missed several games with injuries. He played this summer for Upward Stars and averaged 16.7 points a game.
