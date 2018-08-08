Duke’s Zion Williamson talks dunks, his fame and learning from Coach K

Duke's Zion Williamson talks dunks, his fame, being at Duke and learning from Coach K during an interview Tuesday, August 8, 2018.
NC State’s Gallaspy: ‘It’s my time’

NC State's Reggie Gallaspy Jr. talks about being the number one running back for the Wolfpack during an availability after practice Monday, August 6, 2018. Gallaspy follows in the footsteps of 1000 yard rushers Nyheim Hines and Matt Dayes.