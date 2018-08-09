Reports say Wake Forest assistant basketball coach arrested following fatal altercation

A Wake Forest assistant basketball coach turned himself into the New York City police Thursday to face an assault charge in connection with an altercation that resulted in the death of a Florida man, according to New York media reports.
The New York Daily News and television station WPIX reported that Jamill Jones, a Wake coach since May 2017, was placed under arrest Thursday in Queens, N.Y., after he surrendered to police with his lawyer by his side.
Wake Forest basketball spokesman Steve Kirkland emailed a statement to The News & Observer Thursday night that said, “We have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information. We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter.”
The Daily News and WPIX quoted police officials as saying that Jones punched 35-year-old Sandor Szabo, a Florida resident, in the head during an altercation in the Queens area of Long Island City last Sunday.
Szabo, who was left unconscious after the altercation, died on Tuesday.
The New York Daily News reported that Jones faces misdemeanor assault charges.
According to Jones’ biography page on the Wake Forest website, he coached college basketball at Central Florida, Florida Gulf Coast and Virginia Commonwealth before coming to Wake Forest. Prior to his college coaching stops, Jones also spent five years as an assistant coach for Nike Team Takeover, an AAU summer-league team.
Jones, 35, is a Philadelphia native who played college basketball at Arkansas Tech.
Wake Forest is coached by former NBA star Danny Manning.
Comments