Hometown big man’s top three includes in-state school

Malcolm Wilson narrowed down his recruiting list Saturday.
The Ridge View center announced his top three schools, which are Clemson, Georgetown and Rice. Wilson doesn’t have a favorite or timetable for his announcement.
“All three schools are small schools that present good opportunities after college which is what I like,” Wilson said. “Rice, Georgetown and Clemson are all great in academics and have their upsides in athletics. These seem like environments I’d like.”
South Carolina, Georgia Tech and VCU also were in the running for Wilson but didn’t make his final three. Wilson said he contacted the USC coaching staff and thanked them for recruiting him.
“I just feel more comfortable with the other three,” Wilson said on why the Gamecocks weren’t among his final choices.
Wilson will take official visits to Rice on Aug. 31, Georgetown on Sept. 14. He hasn’t set an official visit for Clemson yet.
In April, Wilson took an unofficial visit to Georgetown and he had an in-home visit with Hoyas coach and NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing.
Wilson, 6-foot-11, took an unofficial visit to Clemson and the Tigers’ coaching staff attended multiple games of his last season.
“I like (Clemson) coach Brad Brownell and feel real comfortable around him.” Wilson said in June. They have a couple guys from Upward Stars up there. I like their campus and the energy up there.”
247Sports ranks Wilson as a three-star recruit and No. 6 prospect in the state. He averaged 9.9 rebounds and 6.4 blocks last season in helping the Blazers to their first state championship.
Wilson spent the summer playing with Upward Stars.
