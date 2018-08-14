Five-star forward Josh Green releases top six

Josh Green, a five-star small forward out of IMG Academy, released his top six schools Monday night.
Green (6-6, 190) narrowed his list of more than 20 offers down to: Villanova, North Carolina, Kansas, UNLV, USC and Arizona.
Green is the No. 11 ranked player in the class of 2019 according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 3 ranked small forward and the third best player in Florida. North Carolina offered Green last month. The Tar Heels have now extended offers to 13 players in the class of 2019. Green is the third small offer to receive an offer from Roy Williams. Cox Mill (NC) senior Wendell Moore Jr. and Keion Brooks of La Lumiere School (IN) are the other two.
Out of the 13 players to receive offers from UNC in the class of 2019, 10 are five-star prospects according to 247Sports.
Williams has had success with recruits from the Sunshine State. Nassir Little, a class of 2018 signee, was the No. 2 ranked player out of Orlando Christian Prep a year ago. In 2014, Williams signed Joel Berry out of Lakeland High, and Berry would go on to become a three-year starter and ACC Tournament MVP. Berry signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.
