Columbia big man talks Clemson basketball, two other finalists

Malcolm Wilson, a 6-foot-11 big man out of Ridge View, on Sunday announced his final three schools as Clemson, Georgetown and Rice. He will take an official visit to Rice the end of the month and one to Georgetown two weeks later. He’s not yet set his Clemson date.
Wilson said each school offers him a little something different, but there’s also a common element to each program that is attractive to him.
“At Georgetown, pretty much the athletics and academics, being with Coach (Patrick) Ewing and his staff in the way that he wants to help and develop me as a player,” Wilson said. “At Rice, it’s definitely the academics, and then their staff also wants to develop me. And Clemson, being right here in South Carolina, their team, what they did last year and they want to add me in and hopefully do some great things, keep doing what I’m doing with blocking shots and rebounding.”
Wilson said there is no favorite among the three at this point. One factor working in Clemson’s favor is that Brad Brownell and his staff have been working him longer than the rest.
“I feel great about them,” Wilson said. “They’ve been with me since the beginning of my recruitment and they’ve stuck with me throughout the whole thing.”
Of course, Georgetown offers one thing the others can’t, a hall of fame head coach who happened to play the same position as Wilson and can relate to his growth process as a basketball player.
“When I sat down with him before, I was telling him how I started off slow and it’s kind of been a growing process,” Wilson said. “He was telling me that he went through the same situation. He thinks I can do the same thing he did, blocking shots and rebounding, which is what I do now, but add in scoring to it.”
USC also recruited Wilson and he looked closely at the Gamecocks with on campus visits as well as an in home visit with the coaches. But when he decided to shorten his list, USC didn’t factor into his thinking.
“I just had a feeling that I wasn’t going to be at South Carolina and I didn’t want to drag it out,” he said. “It was more of me, nothing that they did, just a decision to cut them out of the three.”
Next up for Wilson will be his official visits. He has been to Georgetown and Clemson before unofficially. He will use these visits to garner more information prior to his decision. He plans to sign in November.
“I definitely want to figure out what my role is going to be on all three teams,” Wilson said. “I want to know what their plans for me is for the next four years whether it’s me coming in and playing the first year or not playing. Just really seeing what they are thinking for me.”
Wilson added that because he needs to add more weight and strength to his frame, he would not opposed redshirting his freshman season if that’s what the staff suggests is best for him.
