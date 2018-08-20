Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recaps final scrimmage of preseason camp

ACC

Where Clemson ranks in first AP Poll

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

August 20, 2018 12:07 PM

The Clemson football team is starting 2018 in a familiar place in the AP poll.

The top two.

The Tigers are ranked No. 2 behind Alabama in the preseason AP top 25 after finishing 12-2 last season. The rest of the top five includes No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 5 Ohio State.

Clemson only faces one opponent ranked in the preseason top 25 - No. 19 Florida State. The Tigers will face the Seminoles in Tallahassee on Oct. 27.

Clemson was also ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll when it was released earlier this month.

The Tigers open the season Sept. 1 when they host Furman at Death Valley.

AP Poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio St.

6. Washington

7. Oklahoma

8. Miami

9. Auburn

10. Penn St.

11. Michigan St.

12. Notre Dame

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. Southern Cal

16. TCU

17. West Virginia

18. Mississippi St.

19. Florida St.

20. Virginia Tech

21. UCF

22. Boise St.

23. Texas

24. Oregon

25. LSU

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.

