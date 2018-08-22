Clemson basketball roster gets a big boost for 2018-19

The Clemson men’s basketball team received some good news Wednesday morning as it became official that David Skara is returning for his senior season.
The forward started seven games last year, including the Sweet 16 loss to Kansas.
Skara announced in April that he was beginning his professional basketball career before having a change of heart.
The State reported in June that Skara was hoping to return for his senior season but paperwork had to be completed.
The Croatia native was not much of an offensive threat last season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, but he was arguably the team’s best defender, often guarding the opposing team’s best offensive player.
Clemson will now return five players that started at least seven games from last year’s Sweet 16 run.
Guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell, who flirted with the NBA, are returning alongside Elijah Thomas, Aamir Simms and Skara.
