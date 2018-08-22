Clemson basketball could snag commit Thursday from Georgia legacy

Clemson could land its first basketball commitment for the 2019 class Wednesday afternoon when 6-foot-3 Atlanta guard Chase Hunter announces his decision on Twitter and Instagram at 3 p.m. Hunter said Tuesday night he’s already made his decision and has told the school of his commitment plans.
Hunter took an official visit to Clemson last weekend. He also visited Georgia unofficially. Michigan State, Virginia and Oklahoma were the other schools on his short list.
Hunter has strong family ties to Georgia. His father, Brice Hunter, played football for the Bulldogs and in the NFL before his death in 2004, and his mother played basketball for the Dogs. But the visit to Clemson certainly had the Tigers in the game with him as well.
“It was a great visit. It was a family atmosphere. I bonded with all the coaches. It was good,” Hunter said. “They play a lot of pick and rolls and they get out and run, and that’s basically my game. I’m an athletic guard so I like to get out and run.”
Hunter also said the fact Clemson loses its starting backcourt after the season also was a positive for the Tigers. He was also impressed by the facilities and the academics there. And, there’s the attraction of the ACC also working in Clemson’s favor.
“I would say so,” Hunter said. “The ACC is one of the best conferences. They have probably a majority of the NBA players so that was definitely a positive for them.”
Hunter said he’s confident he’s made the best decision for his basketball future.
“It was a great choice,” he said. “It checked off all the boxes as far as everything with me. Fit my my style, the way that I play.”
Clemson has four scholarships to offer in the 2019 class. They lose two guards and a center and they have one scholarship carried over from last year.
