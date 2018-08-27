How NC State’s football depth chart has changed since spring practice

N.C. State’s first depth chart of the season looks a lot like the last one from the spring.

There are a few notable differences, mostly on defense. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren talked on Monday about how the depth chart has taken shape for the opener against James Madison (Saturday, noon, ESPNU):

Offense

N.C. State returns six of its regular starters from 2017: quarterback Ryan Finley, three offensive linemen and a pair of receivers.

The biggest question on offense — who will be Finley’s backup? — appears unresolved. Redshirt freshman Matt McKay and true freshman Devin Leary are listed with an “or” on the depth chart.

With the new redshirt rules, Leary can play in as many as four games this season and retain his freshman eligibility.

The second-biggest concern after the team wrapped up in the spring was at running back behind senior Reggie Gallaspy. Freshman Ricky Person, who missed a good chunk of training camp with an ankle injury, is listed as Gallaspy’s backup. One surprising name on the depth chart is freshman Tyler Baker-Williams. Baker-Williams, who played all over the field at Southeast Raleigh High, started camp at cornerback. He moved over to offense, and is listed as third string, after a rash of injuries.

Person and freshman Trent Pennix (ankle) have been in and out of practice. Redshirt freshman Nakia Robinson got banged up during camp and junior running back Damontay Rhem, a former walk-on who was put on scholarship this week, has missed all of camp with a toe injury.

“Going into training camp, we had a lot of running backs,” Doeren said. “Then all of the sudden, we had only a couple.”

Baker-Williams played quarterback, receiver, defensive back and linebacker at Southeast Raleigh. Once Person and Pennix got hurt, Doeren said Baker-Williams was a natural choice to move to offense.

Pennix, as both a runner and pass-catcher, had been impressive in the early part of camp. Doeren said the freshman from Sanderson had missed about 20 practices, though.

“We’re not going to rush the process with him,” Doeren said.

Defense

N.C. State will be breaking in eight new regular starters on defense but most of the players on the top line of the depth chart have college experience.

Three of the defensive linemen (Darian Roseboro, Eurndraus Bryant, James Smith-Williams) played as backups last season. N.C. State has to replace all four starters up front.

Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, a transfer from Louisburg College, is the only listed starter who didn’t play last season. Doeren has consistently praised Murchison, who redshirted last season at N.C. State, during training camp.

N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (41) gets ready during the Wolfpack’s practice Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, August 9, 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Moore jumped to the top of the depth chart at “mike” linebacker. Moore surpassed sophomore Louis Acceus, who was the starter in the spring.

Moore, Doeren said, was more consistent in camp and made fewer mistakes.

“We feel like both of those guys are guys who can help us,” Moore said.

Cornerback Kishawn Miller is another junior-college transfer in the starting lineup. Miller, who played two seasons at Georgia Military College, has been very steady in camp.

“He’s very competitive and plays the ball well,” Doeren said. “He’s stayed healthy. Really, that’s more of it than anything.”

Sophomore Chris Ingram is listed with an “or” with Miller at cornerback.

At nickel, junior Freddie Phillips is the starter with freshman Tanner Ingle and junior Stephen Griffin listed as the backups.

Phillips, a backup last season, got hurt in the season-opener (an Achilles injury) and missed the final 12 games of 2017. Ingle is another true freshman who Doeren has been complimentary of during camp.

Griffin, a transfer from Tennessee, was the starter in the spring but missed most of camp with a foot injury. Doeren said Griffin was able to practice at the end of last week and stood out in the team’s scrimmage at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.

“We’re slowing getting him back to where he needs to be,” Doeren said. “He looked really good (on Saturday). We feel really good about the progress he has made so far since he’s been back.”

James Madison at N.C. State

Saturday

Noon

Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

ESPNU

101.5-WRAL

