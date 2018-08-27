Clemson’s Kelly Bryant discusses being named starting QB

The basketball floor at the Smith Center is dedicated as 'Roy Williams Court' during a ceremony August 24, 2018. The hall-of-fame coach has led the UNC Tar Heels to three national titles in 15 seasons at his alma mater.
N.C. State football held a Victory Day football camp for members of GiGi's Playhouse Raleigh, an achievement center for individuals with Down syndrome, at Carter-Finley Stadium Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
