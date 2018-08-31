Clemson, Georgia to kick off 2024 football season

Clemson is adding another SEC power to its future football schedule.
Clemson announced Friday morning that the Tigers will face Georgia in Atlanta to kick off the 2024 season. The game will be played Aug. 31, 2024.
The Tigers and Bulldogs will meet at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.
“I’ve said many times that I think the Clemson-Georgia rivalry is one of the best rivalries in college football,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “It’s one I watched way before I even came to Clemson. I think it’s great for both fan bases. It will be one of those games that everybody will enjoy. Obviously it’s a tough opener for both teams, but it’s fun to be a part of games like that.”
Clemson and Georgia last played during a home-and-home series in 2013-14 with the Tigers winning at home in 2013 and the Bulldogs doing the same the following year.
The matchup in 2024 will be the 65th all-time meeting between the teams.
“To play a great opponent like the University of Georgia in a first-class venue like Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be an outstanding experience for our football team and fans,” AD Dan Radakovich said. “The resumption of our storied rivalry with Georgia has been a high priority for us and will continue to be a high priority moving forward.”
Earlier this summer Clemson and LSU announced a home-and-home series with the teams to play at Clemson on Aug. 30, 2025 and in Baton Rouge on Sept. 5, 2026.
In addition, Clemson will face Texas A&M each of the next two seasons, traveling to College Station on Sept. 8 and hosting the Aggies next year.
The Tigers will also play at Notre Dame in 2020 and 2022 and at home against Notre Dame in 2023.
Future Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Games include Washington vs. Auburn on Saturday, Alabama vs. Duke in 2019, West Virginia vs. Florida State in 2020, Georgia vs. Virginia in 2020, Louisville vs. Ole Miss in 2021 and Alabama vs. Miami in 2021.
Comments