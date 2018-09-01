Big win for Duke over Army to open 2018 football season

Duke wide receiver Aaron Young assesses the Blue Devils' 34-14 win over Army in the season opener Aug. 31, 2018. Young, a redshirt junior, had four catches for a career-high 114 yards, scoring one touchdown and setting up another.
By
Roy Williams Court is dedicated at UNC

ACC

Roy Williams Court is dedicated at UNC

The basketball floor at the Smith Center is dedicated as 'Roy Williams Court' during a ceremony August 24, 2018. The hall-of-fame coach has led the UNC Tar Heels to three national titles in 15 seasons at his alma mater.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service