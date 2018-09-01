Trevor Lawrence joins Deshaun Watson in Clemson record book with impressive debut

Trevor Lawrence broke Deshaun Watson’s high school passing records in Georgia after a sensational career at Cartersville High.
After one game at Clemson, Lawrence has already joined Watson in the Tigers’ record book.
Lawrence completed 9 of 15 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns Saturday afternoon against the Paladins in his college debut, joining Watson as the only true freshmen quarterback in program history to throw three touchdown passes in a game.
Kelly Bryant got the start at quarterback for the Tigers and played three series before giving way to Lawrence, who completed six passes for 82 yards and three touchdowns on his final seven attempts.
Lawrence said he settled in after going 3-for-8 to open the game.
“It felt a lot more comfortable, for sure. Getting [into] a routine and a rhythm [made] going out for the second half a lot more comfortable than the first one,” Lawrence said.
Bryant also started the second half and played two series before Lawrence came in and played two series.
Clemson’s senior quarterback finished 10-for-16 for 127 yards with a touchdown, and rushed for 44 yards and a score. Lawrence was 9-for-15 for 137 yards and the three scores.
“He’s as good as I’ve been around just from a freshman standpiont, his ability to absorb what we’re doing,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “Now he was a midyear, he did come in January ... but still, I’ve had guys that were midyears that weren’t quite where he is. He just has a great foundation of football knowledge, and he’s got a high aptitude for the game.”
SPECIAL PERFORMANCE BY SPECIAL TEAMS
Clemson had an all-around strong day on special teams as kicker Greg Huegel nailed field goals from 35 and 49 yards, kickoff specialist B.T. Potter had six of his seven kicks go for a touchback and Amari Rodgers averaged 43.5 yards on two punt returns.
Swinney said the story of the game was Clemson’s special teams.
“I hope people talk about our special teams more than they talk about our offense or our defense,” he said.
FRESHMEN SHINE
Clemson got contributions from all sorts of freshmen. Running back Lyn-J Dixon led the Tigers with 89 rushing yards, tight end Braden Galloway had three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown, receiver Justyn Ross had two grabs for 16 yards and a score and Derion Kendrick had a 38-yard reception.
“We had several freshmen making plays. That was good to see. We played a lot of guys and still had really good balance,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said.
INJURY REPORT
Clemson tight end Milan Richard dressed and went through warm-ups but did not play after banging up his knee during fall camp.
Swinney said after the game that there were no major injuries that he was aware of.
