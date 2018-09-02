Five key plays in NC State’s win over James Madison

N.C. State hasn’t lost to a Division I-AA (or Football Championship Subdivision) team since 1987.

These five (non-scoring) plays went a long way to help N.C. State beat FCS foe James Madison 24-13 on Saturday:

1. Thayer Thomas’ punt return

Score: JMU 7, N.C. State 3

Time: 11:18, second quarter

Field position: fourth and 11 at the JMU 37

Running back Nyheim Hines ran for more than 1,000 yards last season for N.C. State but he was equally valuable as a returner. With Hines in the NFL, redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas has stepped into the void at punt returner.

Thomas, a former walk-on who was put on scholarship this spring, caught a line drive kick from JMU punter Harry O’Kelly at his own 21-yard line. The 6-0, 193-yard receiver from Wake Forest made the first defender miss and then he split two would-be tacklers at the 28.

Then Thomas picked up a nice block from sophomore Tyler Dabbs at the 40 and took the ball down the sideline and into JMU territory. O’Kelly was able to push him out at the JMU 38-yard line.

Thomas’ 40-yard return gave the crowd, and the Wolfpack offense, a lift. Four plays later, he came out of the backfield to catch a swing pass for a 16-yard touchdown and give the Wolfpack a 10-7 lead.

2. Ben DiNucci’s fumble

Score: N.C. State 10, JMU 7

Time: 3:23, second quarter

Field position: third and goal at the N.C. State 6

JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci has made seven starts in his college career. Saturday’s was actually his second against N.C. State. The junior, a transfer from Pitt, started against the Wolfpack last season with the Panthers.

DiNucci was calm and effective, especially with his feet, in his debut with the Dukes. He ran for 79 yards and completed 23 of 27 passes for 197 yards with a touchdown. He completed his first 15 passes on Saturday.

One of the few mistakes DiNucci made all game was a critical one. With the Dukes driving to take the lead at the end of the half, he was pressured on third down by N.C. State defensive end Deonte Holden. DiNucci moved up in the pocket and then tried to find a receiver in the end zone. He lost the ball at the 10-yard line before he could deliver the pass.

N.C. State nickel Freddie Phillips tried to catch the errant ball out of the air but knocked it forward. Big defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant (all 330 pounds) picked up the loose ball off the bounce at the 17-yard line and returned it 14 yards.

Bryant fumbled his return, and was injured on the play, but N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore recovered the fumble. The Wolfpack got the ball with 3:08 left in the half and quarterback Ryan Finley was able to put together a touchdown drive. Instead of being tied, or trailing at the half, N.C. State took a 17-7 lead into the locker room.

3. Mike Houston’s decision

Score: N.C. State 17, JMU 10

Time: 7:09, fourth quarter

Field position: Fourth and goal at the N.C. State 3

JMU coach Mike Houston didn’t win a national title by accident. He’s obviously an excellent coach but he helped N.C. State out twice in the second half when he opted to kick not one but two 19-yard field goals.

The first, at 10:19 in the third quarter, can be rationalized because the Dukes were down 10 points. The second, down seven points with 7 minutes left, cannot. It’s Houston’s job to give his team the best possible chance to win. He didn’t do that when he sent Ethan Ratke out on fourth-and-goal.

What was the upside to the field goal? The JMU defense still needed a stop to get the ball back. What was the downside of going for the touchdown? It’s not like a road loss to an ACC team is going to knock the Dukes’ out of their national title race.

Here’s guessing Houston woke up on Sunday and wished he had that one back. Ratke made the chip shot, to cut N.C. State’s lead to 17-13, but the Dukes’ defense was unable to stop the Wolfpack on the subsequent possession.

4. Jakobi Meyers converts on third down

Score: N.C. State 17, JMU 13

Time: 3:51, fourth quarter

Field position: third and 9 at the N.C. State 32

JMU was without senior cornerback Rashad Robinson, an FCS all-american. The school announced before the game that Robinson, who had seven interceptions last season, will miss the season with a foot injury. The Dukes could have used Robinson on this play.

Finley had three receivers split to his left. The end receiver Emeka Emezie ran a “smoke” route, or a one-step screen. Both tight end Damien Darden, who was closest to Finley, and Meyers, who was in the middle of Darden and Emezie, faked like they were going to block for Emezie.

All three JMU defenders (corner Wesley McCormick, safety Adam Smith and linebacker Wayne Davis) made a bee-line for Emezie. Both Darden and Meyers released downfield. There was no one near Meyers, who had 12 catches at this point in the game, when he caught Finley’s pass at midfield.

Meyers, playing on a sprained ankle, got the ball down to JMU’s 29-yard line before he was stopped. If he had been healthy, Meyers would have likely scored on the play. Instead, N.C. State needed one more big play from Meyers.

5. Jakobi Meyers converts on third down (again)

Score: N.C. State 17, James Madison 13

Time: 2:21, fourth quarter

Field position: third and 9 at the JMU 28

And the subsequent third-down conversion, the play of the game pic.twitter.com/73LW7c36Lh — Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 2, 2018

“I’m going to wake up and feel like I got hit by a bus,” Meyers said after he hauled in a career-high 14 catches for 161 yards.

Meyers’ last catch was a big reason why he felt that way. After the odd decision to give freshman running back Trent Pennix his first two career carries (for 0 and 1 yards, respectively), N.C. State was faced with its third third-down of the drive.

Meyers was in the slot on the right, with two receivers to his right. Meyers ran an out pattern and was tightly covered by Smith. Finley fired the pass in right at the first-down marker, where Davis peeled off of his man and hit Meyers high while Smith tackled him low.

Meyers was able to hang onto the pass and get the first down. Five of Meyers’ 14 catches came on third down. For the game, Finley completed 11 of his 14 third-down passes for 158 yards.

Senior running back Reggie Gallaspy, wisely back in the game, took it from there with two runs — of 12 yards and then 6 for the final touchdown.