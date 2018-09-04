Duke’s Cutcliffe on preparing for a Northwestern team that plays two quarterbacks

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe discusses preparing to play Northwestern on Saturday. The Wildcats used two quarterbacks, Clayton Thorson and T.J. Green, against Purdue last week.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service