Broadcaster known for announcing ACC basketball and football games has died

Mike Hogewood, a familiar face to ACC fans for years, passed away on Wednesday. He was 65.
Hogewood was an independent broadcaster for ACC basketball and football games, doing play-by-play for many networks, including Raycom Sports and Fox Sports Network South. Before that, the Greensboro native worked as sports director at WFMY News 2 in Greensboro for 15 years. He retired in 2013 after 26 years in sports broadcasting.
Multiple news outlets in the Triad area reported Hogewood’s passing, and ACC Commissioner John Swofford released a statement: “Mike was a dear friend of the ACC for as long as I can remember. Whether it was ACC Football, Basketball or Olympic Sports, he consistently brought his wealth of knowledge to fans across the league. He was a pillar of the Greensboro sports community from his many years as a sports anchor at WGHP and WFMY. Mike will be missed and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Hogewood suffered a stroke in 2009 but was back in front of the camera months later. Hogewood talked to the Greensboro News & Record at the time about his recovery: “I put the cane down and walked down the driveway and turned around and walked back. I knew then I was coming back and that God had given me a miracle.”
