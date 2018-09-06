Burt Reynolds talks transitioning to acting after playing his last game against NC State

Burt Reynolds played his last collegiate game against NC State in 1957, where he was beaten for the winning touchdown. He discussed his transition from football to acting at the Macon Film Festival in 2015.
By
Should you be worried about NC State football?

ACC

Should you be worried about NC State football?

The News & Observer's Joe Giglio answers if there is cause for concern after NC State's victory over James Madison University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC. The Wolfpack face Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service