Here’s how to watch Duke at Northwestern football

Duke and Northwestern start a busy day of college football on Saturday.

The Blue Devils and Wildcats kick off at noon on ESPNU from Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

Duke’s gameday protocol is to have the team meal three hours and 30 minutes prior to kickoff. Since the game is being played in the central time zone, that will be 7:30 a.m. local time.

The Blue Devils’ daily practice sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. so players can attend afternoon classes.

So the early start in Chicago fits Duke just fine.

“I’m going to let them sleep in a little bit,” Cutcliffe joked.

Both teams are 1-0. Northwestern opened its season with a 31-27 win at Purdue on Aug. 30. The next night, Duke beat Army, 34-14, at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke at Northwestern

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

TV: ESPNU

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe discusses preparing to play Northwestern on Saturday. The Wildcats used two quarterbacks, Clayton Thorson and T.J. Green, against Purdue last week.

Duke’s projected starting lineup

OFFENSE

QB -- Daniel Jones

RB -- Brittain Brown

LT -- Christian Harris

LG -- Julian Santos

C -- Zach Harmon

RG -- Ravakius Chambers

RT -- Robert Kraeling

WR -- TJ. Rahming

WR -- Chris Taylor

WR -- Johnathan LLoyd

TE -- Daniel Helm

DEFENSE

DE -- Victor Dimukeje

DT -- Edgar Cerenord

DT -- Derrick Tangelo

DE -- Drew Jordan

LB -- Ben Humphreys

LB -- Joe Giles-Harris

CB -- Mark Gilbert

CB -- Josh Blackwell

S -- Jordan Hayes

S -- Michael Carter II

S -- Dylan Singleton