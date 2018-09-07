Here’s how to watch Duke at Northwestern football

Duke and Northwestern start a busy day of college football on Saturday.
The Blue Devils and Wildcats kick off at noon on ESPNU from Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.
Duke’s gameday protocol is to have the team meal three hours and 30 minutes prior to kickoff. Since the game is being played in the central time zone, that will be 7:30 a.m. local time.
The Blue Devils’ daily practice sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. so players can attend afternoon classes.
So the early start in Chicago fits Duke just fine.
“I’m going to let them sleep in a little bit,” Cutcliffe joked.
Both teams are 1-0. Northwestern opened its season with a 31-27 win at Purdue on Aug. 30. The next night, Duke beat Army, 34-14, at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Duke at Northwestern
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.
TV: ESPNU
Duke’s projected starting lineup
OFFENSE
QB -- Daniel Jones
RB -- Brittain Brown
LT -- Christian Harris
LG -- Julian Santos
C -- Zach Harmon
RG -- Ravakius Chambers
RT -- Robert Kraeling
WR -- TJ. Rahming
WR -- Chris Taylor
WR -- Johnathan LLoyd
TE -- Daniel Helm
DEFENSE
DE -- Victor Dimukeje
DT -- Edgar Cerenord
DT -- Derrick Tangelo
DE -- Drew Jordan
LB -- Ben Humphreys
LB -- Joe Giles-Harris
CB -- Mark Gilbert
CB -- Josh Blackwell
S -- Jordan Hayes
S -- Michael Carter II
S -- Dylan Singleton
