Clemson basketball target updates his recruitment

Ridge View 6-foot-11 big man Malcolm Wilson is taking this weekend off from his official visit travels. He went to Houston to see Rice last weekend and will go to Washington, DC to check out Georgetown next weekend. Those two, along with Clemson, remain the schools under consideration.
“The Rice visit went well,” Wilson said. “I spent a lot of time with the staff and players. Coach (Scott) Pera laid out the plan for me and the program over the next few year. They want to continue developing me as a post player and win games. In their offense, I would fit in doing work in the low post and then eventually move out from under the basket.”
Wilson also liked the look and feel of the campus.
“The school is very nice,” he said. “It’s a small school, which I like. Over the weekend, I was able to see where I would be spending most of my time. I saw the area where they play, the dorms, and spent time in a class.”
Wilson never set a date for an official visit to Clemson when he narrowed his list to a final three. He said at this point there is no need for him to do so.
“I’ve been there enough, I think 3 or 4 times,” Wilson said.
Wilson plans to make his decision soon after his visit to Georgetown and he plans to sign in November.
