Former Tar Heels star PJ Hairston is wanted for assault on a female, NC officials say

Former University of North Carolina and NBA player P.J. Hairston is wanted in Guilford County for assault on a female, according to law enforcement officials.
Officials with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office told The News & Observer that Samuel Peterson Hairston, 25, had an outstanding warrant for assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications and injury to personal property.
Television station WFMY first reported the wanted man is P.J. Hairston, the former Tar Heel and Charlotte Hornet. The News & Record in Greensboro confirmed the charges with Guilford County Chief Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann.
Hairston, who is listed with a Frog Pond Lane address in Oak Ridge, is also wanted for driving with a revoked license in Vance County, and has a pending domestic violence protective order, the sheriff’s office said.
Hairston has a history of criminal charges dating back to 2013, when a Durham traffic stop led to charges for marijuana possession (which were later dropped) and a handgun that was found near the car he was in, The Charlotte Observer reported.
That arrest spelled the end of his his career at UNC, which spanned 2011-13.
Hairston, who according to ESPN was picked 26th by Miami in the 2014 NBA draft and later played for the Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies, was also arrested last year in Wrightsville Beach, The News & Observer reported.
That arrest was made on outstanding warrants for harassing communications in Orange County, according to The N&O.
